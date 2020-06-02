|
Rosemary M. Occhipinti, 87, of Scranton, died Sunday at the Dunmore Healthcare Center after an illness. She was the widow of Edward Occhipinti, who died in 2017. The couple had been married 61 years.
Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Hilbert and Martha Spreckler McCauley and was a graduate of the Scranton Technical High School. She was a member of the Immaculate Conception Church.
Rosemary was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her weekly luncheons with her sisters. She will be missed dearly by all who knew her.
Surviving are daughters, Carol Balko and her husband, Chuck, Dalton; and Marie Tomaskevitch and her husband, Jerry, Peckville; sisters, Betty Schipp, Kay Maslar and Clare McCauley; and a brother, Paul McCauley, all of Scranton; her beloved grandchildren, David and Amy Balko, and Andrew Tomaskevitch; nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by a sister, Ruth Flowers.
Due to the current health crisis, services and interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family encourages memorial contributions be made to the 225 N. Michigan Ave., floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Published in Scranton Times on June 2, 2020