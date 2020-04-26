|
RoseMary McAllister of Dunmore died Tuesday at home. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerome J. McAllister, who died Jan. 31, 2013.
Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Joseph C. and Helen Mullen McCrone. She was a graduate of Dunmore High School. Before retirement, she was employed as the assistant bursar at the University of Scranton. She was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish, Dunmore.
Surviving are four sons, Dr. Joseph McAllister and wife, Jennifer, of Horsham; Jack McAllister and wife, Angie, of Wayne; Mark McAllister and wife, Megan, of Clarks Summit; and J.R. McAllister and wife, Elizabeth, of Nashville, Tenn.; 12 grandchildren, Mary Kate, Molly, Grace, Joseph, Griffin, John, Hugh, Timothy, Kate, Maggie, Miller and Jerome James III; a sister, Alyce and husband, Henry Burke, Esq.; a brother-in-law, John McDonough of Dunmore; and several nieces and nephews.
Private graveside services were conducted on Saturday at Dunmore Cemetery by the Rev. John A. Doris, pastor of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish, Dunmore. Due to the current health crisis, a memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Allied Services Hospice, 100 Executive Park, Clarks Summit, PA, 18411; and the Andrew Luke Millett Research Fund at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, Lockbox 1352, P.O. Box 8500, Philadelphia, PA 19178-1352.
Arrangements, Albert P. O'Donnell Funeral Home, 2025 Green Ridge St., Dunmore.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 26, 2020