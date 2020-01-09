|
|
Rosemary Moore, 78, of Scranton, died Tuesday at Moses Taylor Hospital. She was the widow of John Moore, who died in 1992.
Born in Scranton, she was a graduate of South Catholic High School and a member of St. Ann's Basilica. Before retirement, she worked as a nurse's aide at the Jewish Home of Eastern Pa. and Community Medical Center. Rosemary was proud of her Irish heritage and an avid Notre Dame football fan. She enjoyed gardening, baking and her St. Bernards.
Surviving are two sons, John, with whom she resided; and Jeff and wife, Kerri, Olyphant; two grandchildren, Steven and Samantha Kropa; sister, Mary Clare Birtel; and nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by a son, Tim Moore; and two sisters, Joyce Moser and Sally Lynch.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday at 10 a.m. in St. Ann's Basilica. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery.
Friends may call from 9:15 to 10 at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, 967 Griffin Pond Road, South Abington Twp., PA 18411.
Arrangements by the Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann's St., Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 9, 2020