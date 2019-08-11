|
Rosemary Roberts, Archbald, died Thursday at home. She was the widow of Ernest Roberts, who died in 1991.
Born in Scranton, daughter of the late Sam and Rita Oliver, she was a graduate of Scranton Technical High School. Before retiring, she worked for Giant Foods. Very patriotic, she was a member of American Legion Post 624 Women's Auxiliary.
She was an animal lover, enjoyed going to the casino and shopping on QVC. Above all, she enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren.
Surviving are sons, James Roberts and companion, Cheryl Szynal, Archbald; John "Jack" Roberts, Archbald; Sean Roberts and wife, Tia Clay Roberts, California; Michael Roberts and companion, Brittany Warwick, Hatfield; and Ernest Roberts Jr., Lansdale; five grandchildren; brother, Michael Kaminski, Scranton; several nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by brothers, Steve and John Kaminski.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton. Cremation will take place at the on-site crematorium, Hickory Crematory. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
Friends and family may pay their respects Tuesday from 4 until service time.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 11, 2019