Kearney Funeral Homes
517 North Main Street
Old Forge, PA 18518-1811
(570) 562-1590
Rosemary Whymeyer Obituary
Rosemary (Arpaia) Whymeyer, age 69, of Weatherly and previously a longtime Taylor resident, passed away late Friday night at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Hazleton after an illness.

Born in Scranton on Oct. 27, 1950, and daughter of the late Nicholas and Rose M. (Stivala) Arpaira, Rosemary was a graduate of Riverside High School, class of 1968. A faithful Roman Catholic, she was a longtime member of St. Lucy's Parish in West Scranton.

She is survived by her three loving daughters, Maria Rex and husband, Brian, of Slatington; Jacqueline Whymeyer and companion, Matthew Ludovici III, of Old Forge; and Michele Faust and husband, William, of Jim Thorpe; and eight grandchildren, Dustin, Brett, Kayla, Alyssa, Kira, Nathan, Danyel and Nicholas.

Private funeral services will be from the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge, with burial to follow at the Cathedral Cemetery in Scranton. Please visit the funeral home website to leave a condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on May 24, 2020
