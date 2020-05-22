|
|
Ross A. Occulto, 89, of Dunmore, died Wednesday morning at Geisinger Community Medical Center, Scranton.
Born in Dunmore, he was the son of the late Joseph and Rose Cali Occulto and was a 1947 graduate of Dunmore High School. He proudly served in the United States Coast Guard and before retirement, he worked at Tobyhanna Army Depot as an electrician.
He enjoyed his trips to Las Vegas in his younger days and was an avid pool player. He met his friends weekly at Chick's Diner to enjoy a cup of coffee. Ross loved spending time with his family and especially enjoyed the family cookouts. Although he had no children of his own, he was like a grandfather to all of his nieces and nephews. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Surviving are a brother, Joe and wife, Mary, Dunmore; a sister, Sally DiCindio and husband, Joe, Jefferson Twp.; a sister-in-law, Joan Occulto, Dunmore; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by a brother; Frank "Cuxie" Occulto.
Due to the current health crisis, all services are private. Inurnment, Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton.
Arrangements by Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.DunmoreFuneralHome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on May 22, 2020