Ross W. Davidson, 65, Carbondale, died Friday at Geisinger Community Medical Center, Scranton. He was preceded in death by his wife, the former Laurie Adams, on Oct. 9, 1992.



The son of Pauline McIlvary Bruno, of Carbondale, and the late Earl Davidson, he had been a longtime employee at Trichilo Food Service, Carbondale.



He is survived by two children, Timothy Ross Davidson; and Nicole Renee Perini and husband, Robert; a stepdaughter, Heather Zantowsky Balmer; three grandchildren, Nathan Davidson; Breanna and Zoey Perini; three brothers, John, Alfred and Danny Davidson; a sister, Katherine Condi; a stepsister, Lois Peterka; several nieces and nephews.



He was also preceded in death by his stepfather, Joseph Bruno.



As per Ross's request, he was cremated, and no services will be held.



Arrangements by Carmine J. & Louis C. Parise Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Carbondale.



In lieu of flowers, the family would greatly appreciate donations for Ross's final expenses. Donations may be made directly to the funeral home on its website.



Funeral Home Carmine J & Louis C Parise Funeral Home & Crematory Service

89 Farview St

Carbondale , PA 18407

(570) 282-3640

