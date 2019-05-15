Roxine A. Brass (1938 - 2019)
Service Information
Louis J. Rapoch Funeral Home
420 Church Street
Archbald, PA
18403
(570)-876-3908
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Providence Full Gospel Church
Celebration of Life
Friday, May 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Providence Full Gospel Church
1820 Church Ave.
Scranton, PA
Obituary
Roxine A. Brass, 81, of Scranton, died Thursday at Geisinger Community Medical Center. She was the wife of the late William L. Brass Sr.

Born April 9, 1938, in Addison, N.Y., to the late John A. Kirk and Thelma R. Sackett, Roxine worked for Blue Mountain Christian Retreat Center in New Ringold and the Elim Bible Institute.

She is survived by her children, William L. Brass Jr. and wife, Bonnie, Rochester, N.Y.; John Brass, Florida; Diane Marie Powell; and Vickie London and husband, James, all of Scranton; eight grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren. Also surviving is her beloved dog, Honesty.

Family will receive friends Friday from 1 p.m. until time of Celebration of Life service at 2 at the Providence Full Gospel Church, 1820 Church Ave., Scranton. Inurnment will follow at Abington Hills Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Louis J. Rapoch Funeral Home, Archbald. For directions, condolences or flowers, visit RapochFuneralHome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on May 15, 2019
