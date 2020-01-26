|
|
Roy A. Wimmer, 77, of Lake-ville, formerly of Hunterdon County, N.J., died Tuesday at the Morristown Medical Center.
Roy was born July 29, 1942, in Elizabeth, N.J. He was the son of the late Robert and the late Marion (Stewart) Wimmer.
Roy served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He worked for AT&T as a district manager and enjoyed many years of retirement in the Briar Hills Community in Lakeville.
A previous mayor of Califon, N.J., he also served as president of the Hunterdon County of Mayors.
Roy was an avid boater.
He is survived by his loving wife, Emily (Iwanski) Wimmer; daughter, Emily Foreman and her husband, Davis, of Pittstown, N.J.; son, Alex Wimmer and his wife, Belinda, of Bethlehem; sister, Dorian Reif; and grandchildren, Irena, Alexander, Emma and Baylee.
His was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Wimmer.
A gathering of family and friends will be held Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Martin Funeral Home, 1761 Route 31, Clinton, N.J. Cremation was held privately and a celebration of life service will be held at a later date. For more information or to send words of condolence to the family, visit www.martinfh.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Roy's name may be made, through In Memory Of, to St. Luke's Hospital for Children or the Program at https://inmemof.org/roy-wimmer.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 26, 2020