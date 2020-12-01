Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Roy Petch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roy C. Petch

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roy C. Petch Obituary

Roy C. Petch, 64, of Scott Twp., died Sunday at his home after a brief illness. He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Mery Petch, in 1999.

Born October 16, 1956, he was the son of the late Carl and Elizabeth Brink Petch. Roy was owner and operator of Roy Petch Electrical Contracting in Scott Twp. He was a longtime member of the Justus Volunteer Fire Company.

Surviving are his sons, Jason C. Petch and wife, Ashley, of Scott Twp.; and Jeromy Petch of Schenectady, New York; his sisters, Donna Buckingham and husband, Bill, of Scott Twp.; and Nancy Conrad of Dimmock Twp.; and a niece.

He was also preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Van Conrad.

A memorial service will be conducted privately at the Justus Volunteer Fire Department. Interment and committal will also be conducted privately at Valley View Cemetery, Montdale.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Justus Volunteer Fire Company, 159 Fieldstone Drive, Scott Twp., PA 18411.

For online condolences, visit www.duffyandsnowdon.com.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -