|
|
Ruby M. Blevins, 95, of Scott Twp. died Thursday afternoon at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore. Her husband, Herbert Blevins, died in November 2014. The couple was married for 68 years.
Born in Beckley, W.Va., she was the daughter of the late James and Robbie Pitzer. Ruby was a high school graduate and was employed in Lakeland School District as a cafeteria worker, prior to her retirement. She was a longtime member of the Evangelical Free Bible Church in South Abington Twp.
The family would like to especially thank the staffs at Mid-Valley Manor and Hospice of the Sacred Heart for their compassionate and outstanding care. Ruby was a kind and loving wife, mother and grandmother who loved shopping and weekly visits from Sister Maureen from the Wright Center. Her grandchildren were the light of her life. She was a devout churchgoer and enjoyed Sundays with her church family.
Surviving are her daughter-in-law and caretaker, Lisa Blevins and fiance, Doug Calzola, Scott Twp; her grandchildren, James Blevins Jr. and Ashley Blevins, both of Scott Twp.; and several nieces.
She was preceded in death by a son, James M. Blevins; two brothers, Glenn and Carey Blevins; and two sisters, Ethel Pitzer Matthews and Mary Pitzer Moran.
The funeral will be private as per the wishes of the family. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Louis M. Margotta Funeral Home.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 8, 2019