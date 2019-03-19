Rudy Mitchko, 87, of Dickson City, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday at Moses Taylor Hospital after a lengthy illness.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rudolph Mitchko.
Born in Peckville on June 11, 1931, son of the late Andrew and Cecelia Mitchko, he was a graduate of Blakely High School class of 1949 and a United States Air Force veteran during the Korean War. Before retirement, he worked at Consolidated Molded Products, Poly-Hi and other various jobs throughout his life. He enjoyed playing cards, fishing and trips to Atlantic City. He was a man who loved his family dearly and will be sadly missed by all who knew him.
Surviving are two sons, Mark Mitchko and companion, Maureen Gaughan; and Thomas Mitchko and wife, Lynn; a granddaughter; nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by one brother and four sisters.
His family would like to thank all the staff past and present at the Jewish Home of Eastern Pa., especially the second-floor staff, for the great care he received the past two years while he was a resident, all the staff at Moses Taylor Hospital, family physicians and specialists past and present, Compassionate Care Hospice and Veterans Promise.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday at 9:30 a.m. in Holy Cross Parish, Olyphant. Interment will be in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Blakely.
Friends may call 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Robert E. Decker Funeral Home, 702 River St., Peckville. All those attending the funeral Mass are asked to go directly to the church.
Robert E Decker Funeral Home
702 River St
Peckville, PA 18452
(570) 489-0743
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 19, 2019