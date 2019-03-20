Rudy Mitchko

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rudy Mitchko.

Rudy Mitchko, 87, of Dickson City, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday at Moses Taylor Hospital after a lengthy illness. His beloved wife of 47 years was the former Joyce Turasky, who died in 2002.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday at 9:30 a.m. in Holy Cross Parish, Olyphant. Interment will be in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Blakely.

Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. today at the Robert E. Decker Funeral Home, 702 River St., Peckville. All those attending the funeral Mass are asked to go directly to the church.
Funeral Home
Robert E Decker Funeral Home
702 River St
Peckville, PA 18452
(570) 489-0743
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 20, 2019
bullet U.S. Air Force bullet Korean War
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.