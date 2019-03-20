Rudy Mitchko, 87, of Dickson City, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday at Moses Taylor Hospital after a lengthy illness. His beloved wife of 47 years was the former Joyce Turasky, who died in 2002.
|
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday at 9:30 a.m. in Holy Cross Parish, Olyphant. Interment will be in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Blakely.
Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. today at the Robert E. Decker Funeral Home, 702 River St., Peckville. All those attending the funeral Mass are asked to go directly to the church.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 20, 2019