Russell O. Gunton

Russell O. Gunton, Mill City, died Jan. 28. He is survived by his wife, the former Patricia Mathias; and sister-in-law, Alice Gunton.

He was the son of the late Kenneth and Gertrude Sickler Gunton. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Doris; and brothers, Kenneth and Durwood.

He was of the Methodist faith and an avid Yankees fan.

According to Russell's written and explicit wishes, there will be no further obituary, no viewing, no funeral service and no charity to contribute to. For online condolences, visit www.aplitwinfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 30, 2020
