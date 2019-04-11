Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Russell R. Davis. View Sign

Russell R. Davis, 71, Peckville, died Sunday at Regional Hospital of Scranton.



Born in East Stroudsburg, in 1947, he was the son of the late Alvin and Jeanne Williams Davis. He was a graduate of Olyphant High School and Mansfield State College (now Mansfield University), where he obtained his Bachelor of Science in history. He did his student teaching at Wyalusing Area High School. He then attended the University of Arizona, Tucson, where he earned a Master of Education in history. He did substitute work in the public school districts of Tucson from 1974 until 1978. When he was hired by the Clifton area school district, in Clifton, Ariz., he taught various subjects on the junior high level from 1978 until 1984. When he moved to Lake Elsinore, Calif., he also taught junior high from 1984 until 1991. He moved back to Peckville in 1991, where he held various jobs until he was hired by the Scranton Lackawanna Human Development Agency in 1999. He worked as a customer service representative, performing various duties in an effort to help people obtain training and employment. He retired in 2009 due to health reasons.



He is survived by various cousins.



Interment will be held in Union Cemetery, Peckville, at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by Robert E. Decker Funeral Home, Peckville.

Russell R. Davis, 71, Peckville, died Sunday at Regional Hospital of Scranton.Born in East Stroudsburg, in 1947, he was the son of the late Alvin and Jeanne Williams Davis. He was a graduate of Olyphant High School and Mansfield State College (now Mansfield University), where he obtained his Bachelor of Science in history. He did his student teaching at Wyalusing Area High School. He then attended the University of Arizona, Tucson, where he earned a Master of Education in history. He did substitute work in the public school districts of Tucson from 1974 until 1978. When he was hired by the Clifton area school district, in Clifton, Ariz., he taught various subjects on the junior high level from 1978 until 1984. When he moved to Lake Elsinore, Calif., he also taught junior high from 1984 until 1991. He moved back to Peckville in 1991, where he held various jobs until he was hired by the Scranton Lackawanna Human Development Agency in 1999. He worked as a customer service representative, performing various duties in an effort to help people obtain training and employment. He retired in 2009 due to health reasons.He is survived by various cousins.Interment will be held in Union Cemetery, Peckville, at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by Robert E. Decker Funeral Home, Peckville. Funeral Home Robert E Decker Funeral Home

702 River St

Peckville , PA 18452

(570) 489-0743 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Scranton Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close