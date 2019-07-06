Resources More Obituaries for Russell Roscioli Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Russell Roscioli

Russell Roscioli, 90, of Moosic and Glendale, Pittston Twp., died Wednesday, July 3, at Allied Services Hospice Center after a brief illness.



Born Oct. 25, 1928, he was the son of the late Angelo and Vittoria Petitta Roscioli. His father died when Russ was just 4 years old. At age 7, he went to work turning pockets for his mother as she sewed pants. His mother died when he was 13 and he was then raised by his sister, Dora.



Russ was particularly proud of his service in the United States Army near the end of World War II. He joined at the age of 17 by lying about his age.



Russell married Mary Serafin Decker in 1969. They celebrated 32 years of marriage before her death in 2001. He was devoted to her, taking care of her throughout her illnesses.



Upon his marriage, Russ acquired an instant family. He loved his stepsons and blood could not have made them closer.



Russ worked at Trane in Dunmore until his retirement. He worked at Rocky Glen (Ghost Town in the Glen) Amusement Park as a bartender in the cafe. Later he tended bar at Colarusso's in Clarks Summit and then ran errands and made deliveries for the restaurant.



Russ loved to be outside in the sunshine tending his yard and garden. He golfed in the summer both in a league and with his son, A.J. In the colder months, he bowled in a league. He had many pictures and trophies from all the bowling tournaments he participated in. He also coached Trane Company's baseball team for years. Many of the players still called him Coach.



Russ was devoted to his family. He is survived by his son, Paul (Rusty) Decker and wife, Donna, of Concord, N.C.; daughter-in-law, Deborah Decker, with whom he resided; five granddaughters, Tara Decker and fiancé, Rich Celuck; Jennifer Nied and husband, Matt; Laura Decker; Lindsay Rysz and husband, Ken; and Lizabeth Catanzariti and husband, Mark; 10 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews and cousins.



He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Alan Decker; sisters, Adelcia (Dora) Doohaluk, Regina Paolucci; and brother, Thomas.



A special thanks goes to his personal care attendant, Charlie, from Family Services with whom his loved to visit each morning. Thank you to his nurses on the eighth floor at Regional Hospital and especially the nurses at Allied Services Hospice.



Russell chose to have his passing make a difference and so he donated his body to science through Humanity Gifts. He will be helping to teach the next generation of doctors.



As per Russell's request, there will not be a memorial service.



Memorial donations may be made to s Project or any veteran organization.



Arrangements by Jacob Davis Funeral Home, 422 S. Main St., Taylor.





