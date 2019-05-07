Ruth E. Chipp, a longtime Old Forge resident, died Sunday morning at the Jewish Home of Eastern Pa. in Scranton. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph P. Chipp, on April 3, 1995.
Daughter of the late Kenneth and Mary Grecula Davis, she is survived by her son, Richard Chipp and wife, Peggy; and three grandchildren.
Private arrangements with burial at Abington Hills Cemetery are under the care of the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge. Visit the funeral home website to leave a condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on May 7, 2019