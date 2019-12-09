|
Ruth A. Finch, 92, of Mill City, died Friday at Tyler Memorial Hospital.
Born in Newton on June 15, 1927, she was the daughter of the late John and Mabel Smith Ward. Her husband, Elmer B. Finch Sr., died in 2005.
Ruth graduated from Newton High School. She worked for more than 35 years doing housekeeping. She was a member of the Lake Winola United Methodist Church. She enjoyed working outdoors, taking walks in Snover's fields with her family and dog, Mollie, and trips to Lancaster County. Ruth was a hard worker, she was very kind and enjoyed crocheting.
She was also preceded in death by brothers, Carl, Ray and Ralph Ward; and a sister, Helen Herron.
Surviving are her son, Elmer Jr., Falls; and her daughter, Jeanne, Mill City (Dan Buranich); grandchildren, Rich Finch, her favorite grandson; Angie Gardoski, Brenda Tobin and their mother, Linda Finch; nine great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be Wednesday, Dec. 11, at 11 a.m. from the Lake Winola United Methodist Church, 326 Maple Drive, Lake Winola, with Pastor Nick McMichael officiating.
Friends may call at the church Tuesday, 6 to 8 p.m. Interment, Fairview Cemetery, Lake Winola. Services by Harding-Litwin Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Lake Winola Fire Company, P.O. Box 73, Lake Winola, PA 18625; or Lake Winola United Methodist , P.O. Box 400, Dalton PA 18414.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 9, 2019