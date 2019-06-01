Ruth A. (Royce) Harris, 74, a longtime West Scranton resident, and most recently of Duryea, died Thursday at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center after an illness. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, William Harris, on April 8, 2003.



Born on Aug. 9, 1944, to the late Arthur "Red" and Margaret "Peg" (Griffiths) Royce, she was educated in West Scranton schools. Along with raising her nine children, she worked for Aramark before retirement.



Ruth enjoyed playing bingo, reading, completing crossword and jigsaw puzzles and listening to her music hymns. Above all of her other pastimes, most important was spending time with her family. By her nature, she loved to nurture, give advice and serve as a source of love to all of those around her. She was a loving and supportive wife, mother, sister and grandmother. In Ruth's eyes, her grandkids were everything. Adored by all who knew her, she will be forever loved and missed.



She is survived by her seven daughters, Julia Maconeghy and husband, James, Madison Twp.; Ann Moser and husband, John, Scranton; Tina Harris, Mountainhome; Darlene Harris, Dickson City; Emma Ditchey and husband, William, Blakeslee; Elizabeth Powell and husband, John, Duryea; Michelle Richardson and husband, Matt, Duryea; two sons, William Harris and wife, Gladys, South Carolina; and Paul (Harris) Morgan and wife, Missy, Mt. Cobb; 17 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-granddaughter; a sister, Dorothy Bucher, Tunkhannock; and many nieces and nephews.



She was also preceded in death by siblings, Faye Turley, Mae Frankowski and Walford Royce.



A blessing service by the Rev. Eric Luczak is scheduled for Friday at 11 a.m. at the Fairview Memorial Park Chapel, 111 State Route 435, Elmhurst Twp.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Ruth's name to the Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, c/o 967 Griffin Pond Road, South Abington Twp., PA 18411.



Arrangements are under the care of the Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton.



Published in Scranton Times on June 1, 2019