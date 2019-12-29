Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Gilmartin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth B. Gilmartin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth B. Gilmartin Obituary
Ruth B. Gilmartin passed away peacefully at 92 on Dec. 6 in Tucson, Ariz.

Ruth was born in Wilkes-Barre, Pa. She married Eugene A. Gilmartin in 1950 and settled in Trucksville, Pa. Ruth was a dental hygienist at the VA Medical Center, Plains Twp., and later as an LPN.

She moved to Scottsdale, Ariz., in 1985. Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph H. and Louisa A. Zimmerman; her sister, Marion A. Zimmerman; her husband, Eugene Sr., and her son, Eugene Gilmartin Jr.

Ruth is survived by her sister, Esther C. Hartzell; two daughters, Jane A. Shovlin and Mary Katheryn D'Andrea; four grandchildren, Chessil J. Johnson, Benjamin R. Shovlin, Heather M. Corsetto and Joseph W. D'Andrea Jr.; and six great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held in Pennsylvania after the holidays and she will be interred next to her husband at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona in the spring. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the International Essential Tremor Foundation: www.essentialtremor.org/donate.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -