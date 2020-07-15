Home

Howard J Snowdon Funeral Home
1810 Sanderson Avenue
Scranton, PA 18509
(570) 343-0712
Ruth B. Irizarry

Ruth B. Irizarry Obituary

Ruth B. Irizarry, 70, died Monday morning at her son's and daughter-in-law's home after an illness. She was surrounded by her loving family. She was the widow of Bolivar Irizarry.

Born Sept. 26, 1949, in Manati, Puerto Rico, she was the daughter of the late Juan Antonio Tapia and Dionisia Rivera. She was a member of Iglesia Pentecostal La Fuentes de Salvación Church.

Surviving are her children: her son, Felix A. Delgado and wife, Barbara, of Olyphant; her daughters, Maribel Delgado and husband, Manuel Perez, of Denver, Colo.; Brittany Cruz, Taisha Irizarry and Sasha Irizarry; her sisters, Maria Elena Vega, Irma Iris Tapia and Hilda Tapia; her brothers, Juan Antonio Tapia and Alejandro Tapia; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

Ruth was preceded in death by her daughter, Ruth Maria Serpa; and her sisters, Luz Tapia and Elsa Tapia.

Funeral services will be conducted Saturday at 3 p.m. in the Howard J. Snowdon Funeral Home, 1810 Sanderson Ave., Scranton, Pa. Friends and family may call on Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m. Those attending the services must were masks. State guidelines for public gatherings and social distancing will be observed.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Sacred Heart in Dunmore, Pa. For online condolences, please visit the funeral home's website.


