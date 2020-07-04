Home

Ruth E. Black, 98, of Cortez, died Friday evening at St. Mary's Villa following an illness. Her husband of 50 years, Edward Black, died in 1992.

Born Oct. 4, 1921 in Lake Ariel, she was the daughter of the late Hiram and Florence Owen Frisbie. She was a graduate of Lake Consolidated School. Before retirement, she worked in production at Gertrude Hawk Clates. She was the oldest living member of the Cortez United Methodist Church. She was an auxiliary member of the Thomas A. Snook VFW Post 6520 in Cortez.

Surviving are her twin sons, Larry Black and his wife, Judy, and Gary Black and his wife, Marianne, both of Cortez; a half-brother, Danny Frisbie of Roscoe, N.Y.; grandchildren, Charles Catania, Christine Peter, Lisa Black-Lafferty, Larry Black and John J. Black; several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by a son, Leroy Black; a sister, Gertrude Shaffer; and brothers, John and George Frisbie.

The family wishes to express their most sincere gratitude and appreciation to the nursing staff at St. Mary's Villa for their compassionate care for her in her time of need.

Due to the current health crisis, funeral services will be private.

Private interment, Maplewood Methodist Cemetery, Maplewood.

Arrangements have been entrusted to and are under the care and direction of James Wilson Funeral Home, Lake Ariel.

In lieu of flowers, the family encourages memorial contributions in Ruth's name be made to the Thomas A. Snook VFW Post 6520 Auxiliary, 837 Cortez Road, Jefferson Twp., PA 18436.

To share a memory or express your condolence to the family, visit www.jameswilsonfuneralhome.com.


