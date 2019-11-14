|
Ruth E. Thorn, Clarks Summit, died Monday morning at the Geisinger Hospice Center in Wilkes-Barre.
Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Eric and May (Dargan) Chader. She lived in upstate New York and Hightstown, N.J., before moving to Clarks Summit. Ruth loved her animals, time at the beach and her family.
Surviving Ruth are her daughter, Sandra Elaine Thorn, of Clarksville, Md.; two sons, Kevin Elton Thorn and his wife, Mary Elizabeth, of Clarksville; and Bernard A. Jones Jr., Philadelphia; her brother, Paul Chader and his wife, Pam; sisters, Kandy Crocco; and Priscilla Brands and her husband, Harry; grandsons, Christopher Thorn, Robert King and Roman King; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends may visit Saturday from 1 p.m. at the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit. A funeral service will begin at 2 and interment will follow in Hickory Grove Cemetery.
Family, friends and other guests will be invited to a reception following interment. In lieu of flowers, Ruth's family requests that donations be made to your local animal shelter or .
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 14, 2019