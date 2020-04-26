|
Ruth E. Tooley, 94, a resident of HCR Manor Care in Easton, and formerly of Elmhurst Twp., died April 19 following an illness. She is the widow of Everett F. Tooley Sr., who died Nov. 19, 1997.
Born Dec. 30, 1925, in Elmhurst Twp., she was the daughter of the late William and Elizabeth (Padfield) Edwards. Ruth was a graduate of Moscow High School and was employed as a certified nurse's aide before retirement. She was a member of the Elmhurst Presbyterian Church and a former member of the Spring Brook Congregational Church.
Ruth was an avid bowler and was a member of the Southside Senior Bowling League.
Surviving are her daughter, Elizabeth Vizzi and husband, Michael, of East Stroudsburg; her sons, Everett F. Tooley Jr. of Fulton, N.Y.; David Tooley and wife, Theresa, of Astor, Fla.; Fred Tooley and wife, Penny, of Deland, Fla.; and William Tooley of Frankfort, Mich.; 12 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Ruth was also preceded in death by her sisters, Mary Frable, Grace Ennis and Elizabeth Pomeroy; and her brothers, Harry, William, Paul, George and Ralph Edwards. Her sister, Ella Fruehan, died April 24.
A memorial service will be announced once the restrictions are lifted regarding the current health crisis.
Interment and committal services will be conducted at Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst Twp.
Memorial contributions may be made to the , 712 S. Keyser Ave., Taylor, PA 18517.
Arrangements entrusted to Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Homes of Moscow and Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 26, 2020