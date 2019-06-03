Ruth E. (Dolly) Yavorski, 76, of West Scranton, died Saturday at Moses Taylor Hospital, Scranton. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 40 years, Chester Yavorski Sr., on April 24, 2001.



A lifelong resident of Scranton, she was born on March 16, 1943. Daughter of the late Alexander and Jeanette (McClemens) Dayfert, she was educated at North Scranton High School. A lifelong seamstress, she retired from Supermarket Services of Dunmore as well as owning and operating her catering business, Country Cousins Catering. She was also a lifelong member of the Asbury United Methodist Church.



For many years, Ruth was an avid bowler while playing in several local leagues. Having completed countless jig-saws, she always enjoyed her puzzles. Above all else was her love for her seven grandchildren.



Passing away unexpectedly, Ruth will forever be loved by her family and friends.



She is survived by her loving children, Chester (Chet) Yavorski, M.D., and wife, Sandra, Shavertown; Debra Thomas, Newfoundland; and Patricia Fontini and husband, Mark, Scranton, with whom Ruth resided; her sister-in-law, Peg Dayfert, Lockport, N.Y.; and seven adoring grandchildren.



She was also preceded in death by her brother, Jack Dayfert; and her pup, Happy.



A blessing service will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. in the Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Burial will follow at Cathedral Cemetery.



Relatives and friends may pay their respects Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Ruth's name to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, c/o P.O. Box 1848, Longmont, CO 80502. Visit the funeral home website for directions, flowers or to leave a condolence.

Published in Scranton Times on June 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary