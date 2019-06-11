Ruth G. Reitz, 94, of Moosic, died Saturday evening at Scranton Health Care Center after an illness. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband and the former pastor of the Taylor Primitive Methodist Church, the Rev. John G. Reitz Sr., on Jan. 30, 1984.



Born in Reading on April 26, 1925, daughter of the late Harry and Alberta Kramer Nelson, Ruth was a graduate of Reading High School. From Reading to Trenton, N.J., to Sutersville to Ridgeway, Wis., John's position in the ministry had stationed the young couple at several churches before moving locally in 1956 when John became pastor of both the Old Forge and Taylor Primitive Methodist churches with Ruth right by his side. She was an amazingly devoted and faithful member of the church and had served as its organist for decades.



Aside from her devotion to her church, Ruth's greatest joy came from spending time with her grandchildren. They each held a special place in her heart. A caregiving wife, a loving mother and an adoring grandmother, she will be missed forever by her loved ones.



She is survived by her four children, Betty Caboot, Mechanicsburg; Shirl Caboot and husband, Blain, Moosic; the Rev. Dr. John Reitz Jr. and wife, Terry, Manada Hills; and the Rev. Dr. James Reitz and wife, Jo Ann, Chatham, Ill.; 10 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.



She was also preceded in death by a son-in-law, Blair Caboot; a daughter-in-law, Roberta Reitz; siblings, Fern Mountz, infants, Sonny and Dorothy Nelson; and a stepbrother, Richard Thomas.



Her family wishes to acknowledge and thank the entire staff of Scranton Health Care Center for the care given to Ruth throughout her stay with them.



Funeral services will be Thursday at 11 a.m. in the Taylor Primitive Methodist Church, 153 S. Keyser Ave., Taylor, to be celebrated by the Rev. James Whitman, pastor. Burial will follow at Milwaukee Cemetery.



Relatives and friends may pay their respects Thursday from 10 until services at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Ruth's name to her church c/o Taylor P.M., 153 S. Keyser Ave., Taylor, PA 18517.



Arrangements are under the care of the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge. Visit the funeral home website for directions, flowers or to leave an online condolence.

Published in Scranton Times on June 11, 2019