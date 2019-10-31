|
Ruth H. Radicchi, 89, a lifelong resident of Susquehanna, Pa., passed away Monday, Oct. 28. Her husband, Romolo J. Radicchi, preceded her in death on Nov. 2, 2004.
Ruth was born in Susquehanna on Aug. 27, 1930. She was the daughter of the late Kenneth and Ruth (Schmidt) Glidden. She was a 1948 graduate of Susquehanna High School and a 1952 graduate of Bloomsburg State Teachers College, where she played trombone in the Husky Marching Band.
Ruth married Romolo Radicchi in July 1952 and they began building their life together, creating a home and raising five daughters. In the early years, they would pack up their family for many adventures with their travel trailer. After retiring, they spent their winters in Florida and continued to enjoy life through travel. They filled their home with good food, classical music and family celebrations.
Ruth was a strong supporter of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She happily spent countless hours on bleachers and in auditoriums following their many different activities. Ruth took great pride in the community that she lived and taught in and was a huge fan of Susquehanna Sabers sports.
Ruth spent her entire career in the Susquehanna Community School District. She began her career as a secretary at the high school, became the first business manager of the district, and ended her career as a well-loved teacher. During her teaching years, she gave freely of her time for extracurricular activities. She was instrumental in the formation of the ski club, was band front adviser, junior class adviser, and spent countless hours supervising other events.
Ruth is survived by and will be lovingly missed by her five daughters and sons-in-law, JoAnn Radicchi and husband, Michael Hargrove; Carol Tingley and husband, Rick; Linda Zilla and husband, Steve; Sharon Soden and husband, Rick; and Sandra Zaccheo and husband, Vito. In addition, she is survived by a special niece, Mary Jo Hart.
She is also survived by her 11 grandchildren, Alex and Bryan Hargrove, Nicole (Joe) Heiman, Lauren (Fred) Yutzy, Gina (Chris) Killiany, Marisa (Andrew) Wnuk, Adam (Heather) Soden, Brent (Megan) Soden, Craig (Katie) Soden, Aaron (Jordan) Soden and Derek (Rachel) Zaccheo.
Ruth was blessed with and is survived by her 13 great-grandchildren, Mateus and Gavin Heiman; Nathan, Max, and Brooke Yutzy; Brooks Killiany; Logan and Haley Wnuk; Madison and Tyler Soden; and Troy, Luke, and Mason Soden.
She is also survived by her sister, Shirley Passetti, and brother and sister-in-law, Chuck and Linda Glidden, as well as many dear nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held Monday, Nov. 4, at 10 a.m. at Hennessey's Funeral Home, 747 Jackson Ave., Susquehanna. The family will receive friends Sunday, Nov. 3, from 1 to 4 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to SNF Activities Fund, 2872 Turnpike St., Susquehanna, PA 18847 or to the Ruth Radicchi Memorial Scholarship Fund at the Community Foundation of the Endless Mountains, 270 Lake Ave., Montrose, PA 18801.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 31, 2019