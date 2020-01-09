|
|
Ruth Hill of the Tripp Park section of Scranton passed away Wednesday morning at home. She was the widow of Donald Hill Sr., who died May 15, 2008.
Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late John and Victoria Kapuscinski Staniszewski. Educated in Scranton schools, before her illness she had been an integral part in managing her late husband's refuse hauling business, Hill Refuse.
She was a member of the West Side Senior Citizens Club and St. Patrick's Church.
Ruth dedicated her life to caring for her husband and raising her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was loved and will be missed by all who knew her.
Her family would like to extend a special thank you to Compassionate Care Hospice for the wonderful care they provided.
Surviving are her daughter and caregiver, Karen and companion, Fred Slocum; son, Dennis Hill Sr.; grandchildren Stacey Hill, Krystine Watts, Dennis Hill Jr., Tyler Hill and Aryssa Hill; four great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; sister, Eileen and husband, Mike Forister; several nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by a son, Donald Hill Jr.; several brothers and sisters.
Funeral services will be Friday with Mass of Christian Burial at 2:30 p.m. in St. Patrick's Church, 1403 Jackson St., celebrated by the Rev. Richard Fox.
Family and friends may pay their respects Friday in the church starting at 1:30 and continuing until time of Mass. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Compassionate Care Hospice, 366 N. Main Ave., Taylor, PA 18517.
Arrangements by the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave. Please visit the funeral home website to leave an online condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 9, 2020