Ruth J. Nick, 77, of Peckville, died Monday morning at Allied Skilled Nursing and Rehab after a lengthy illness.
Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late John and Veronica Krisanda Goldovich. She was a graduate of Jessup High School and lived most of her life in Jessup where she raised her children. She was a member of St. Michael's Church, now known as Queen of Angels Parish. She was employed at Eureka Printing in Jessup before her retirement.
She was a loving mother and grandmother who enjoyed spending time cooking big meals and surrounding herself with family. She also enjoyed trips to the casino, rides to the wineries and working in her backyard.
She is survived by three sons, Christopher Nick, Peckville; Raymond Nick and wife, Nicole, also of Peckville; and Aaron Nick, Dickson City; a daughter, Clarrie Rupp Nick, Carbondale; four grandchildren, A.J., Cody and Lindsay Rupp, and Alex Nick.
The family would like to extend with heartfelt gratitude a thank you to the staff at Allied Skilled Nursing for the care and compassion they showed Ruth during her stay. To a great degree the caregivers of third floor south. They became her family and closest friends in her most trying time.
The funeral will be private due to the pandemic.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Margotta Funeral Home. For online condolences, go to www.margottafuneralhomes.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 22, 2020