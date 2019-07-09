On the afternoon of July 3, 2019, Ruth K. Kent, 96, passed away of natural causes due to dementia at Luther Acres, Lititz.



Born in Carbondale, Ruth was the daughter of the late Cecil J. and Elizabeth K. Kilmer. Her husband, Richard T. Kent, passed away in 1964. Her brother, Robert Kilmer, passed away in 2017.



A graduate of Benjamin Franklin High School in Carbondale, Ruth enjoyed an early career in banking and, after many years, retired from International Salt Co., Clarks Summit. Ruth was known as much for her style and grace as she was for her beauty and wonderful sense of humor. She was always dancing to the music.



Ruth leaves behind her daughter, Gail K. Beam (Ronald) of Mountville; and her son, Robert J. Kent (Mara) of Parkersburg, West Virgina; grandchildren, Michael Poff (Stephanie), Lancaster; Adam T. Poff (JoEllyn), Lancaster; Ashleigh P. Lambert (Brian), Alexandria, Virginia; Amy K. Stevens (Matt), Parkersburg, West Virginia; Ryan J. Kent, Vienna, West Virginia; Kristin B. Heller (Josh), Manheim; and Danielle Beam, Lancaster. She was the proud great-grandmother of Aiden, Madison, Adalyn, Sean, Sloane, Carter, Graham, Ben and Brad. Ruth also leaves behind her sisters-in-law, Ann Kilmer, Carbondale; and Eleanor McClelland, Bath, New York; as well as nieces and nephews.



The family would like to thank the wonderful staff of St. John's Herr Estate, Agape Way, Luther Acres and Masonic Village Hospice for all of the exceptional care, love and support that was given to our mother and our family during this journey.



Funeral services will be private.



In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ruth's memory may be made to the Luthercare Benevolent Fund, 600 East Main St., Lititz, PA 17543.



Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home Inc., Columbia/Landisville.

Published in Scranton Times on July 9, 2019