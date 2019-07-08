Home

Ruth Lloyd


1940 - 2019
Ruth Lloyd Obituary
Ruth Lloyd, 79, passed away peacefully July 2 in Providence, Rhode Island.

Ruth was born and raised in Scranton, where she had a long career as a nurse. Providence was her home for the past nine years.

Ruth was preceded in death by her daughter, Cheryl Rawson; and she is survived by her sister, Nancy McDonough; her sons, Mark, Glenn and Tom Rawson; her daughters-in-law, Judy Rawson and Danisa Bonacic; her grandchildren, Brian, Sean and Victoria, and Tom's partner, Amanda Fox.

Celebrations of her life will be arranged at a later date. Burial will be private in Pennsylvania.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to RI Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals at www.rispca.com.

Full obituary at monahandrabblesherman.com.
Published in Scranton Times on July 8, 2019
