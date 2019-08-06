|
Ruth Marie (Bilinski) Barbado Mawson of Gouldsboro peacefully passed away on Aug. 1, at the age of 68.
Ruth, commonly known as Ruthie, was a proud member of American Legion Post 274 Women's Auxiliary for many years. She was loved dearly and will be missed by many friends and family.
Ruth's family would like to thank her niece, Nadine Caurant, and her best friend, Cindy Timmons, for the loving care they provided to her over the past several years.
A graveside service will be Thursday at 11 a.m. at Lehigh Cemetery in Gouldsboro. Arrangements are entrusted to Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Homes and Cremation Services LLC in Spring Brook Twp.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 6, 2019