Ruth Nogles Spencer, 95, died Wednesday morning at the Jewish Home of Eastern Pa. She was the widow of Gilbert C. Spencer, who died in 1994.
Born in Dunmore, daughter of the late Albert and Amelia Pilger Nogles, she worked as a trimmer in a dress factory in Clarks Summit. Ruth was a member of Countryside Community Church in Newton Twp.
She is survived by daughter, Bonnie Driesbaugh and her husband, Elwood, Clarks Summit; daughter-in-law, Mary Ellen Spencer, Clarks Summit; grandchildren, Brian M. Spencer, Indiana; Michael J. Spencer, East Norriton, Pa.; Elwood K. Driesbaugh and his wife, Christine, Clarks Summit; and Renee Gross and her husband, Daniel, Wisconsin; great-grandchildren, Owen, Connor, Dylan and Tori Spencer, Hailey and Matthew Driesbaugh, Graeme and Spencer Gross; brother, Thomas N. Nogles and his wife, Donna, North Carolina; several nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by a son, Gilbert; a brother, William Nogles; and a sister, Esther Deininger.
Ruth's family wishes to thank the entire staff at the Jewish Home for the compassionate care and kindness given to Ruth throughout her stay with them. They especially thank the nurses and staff on the fourth floor and all of Ruth's caregivers from Compassionate Care Hospice.
Services were privately held in Fairlawn Cemetery in Dalton.
Contributions may be sent to the Jewish Home of Eastern Pa. Employees Fund, 1101 Vine St., Scranton, PA 18510; or Compassionate Care Hospice, 366 N. Main St., Taylor, PA 18517.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 9, 2020