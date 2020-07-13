Home

Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home
418 S. State St.
Clarks Summit, PA 18411
570-586-7821
Ruth Smith
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jul. 14, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Graveside service
Wednesday, Jul. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Mt. Bethel Cemetery
Layton Road
Justus, IL
Ruth Oliver Smith, 78, of West Abington Twp., died July 9, at Geisinger Community Medical Center, Scranton. She is survived by her husband, Leslie Smith. They would have celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary in October.

Born in Scott Twp, Pa., on Nov. 24, 1941, the daughter of the late Earl and Pearl Stanton Oliver, she was a graduate of Lackawanna Trail High School. She worked a number of jobs during her lifetime, but the "job" she cherished most was being a homemaker and raising her children. She was known for her baked goods, her home being open to her children's friends and hosting local college students during the holidays. She loved her pets, and rescued many homeless animals throughout her life.

Ruth was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, and will be dearly missed.

Also surviving are a daughter, Yvonne Smith (Patrick Butkiewicz), West Abington Twp.; son, Skip Smith (Amy), Vermont; granddaughter, Amanda Smith, Vermont; a sister, Marion Emery (Alfred) Elkhart, Ind.; nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, and cousins.

She was predeceased by her brother, Richard (Ruth) Oliver, Marcellus, Mich.

The family would like to thank Dr. Michael Kondash for his exceptional and compassionate care.

A graveside service will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Mount Bethel Cemetery, Layton Road, Justus.

Friends may call Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit.


