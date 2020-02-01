|
|
Ruth P. Lunger, 77, of Archbald, passed away Sunday, Jan. 26, at Allied Services Hospice, Scranton. She was the widow of David Lunger, who died Nov. 19, 2000.
Ruth touched the lives of everyone who knew her and everyone she met. She was loved by all who ever had the chance to know her.
Ruth was born in Scranton, Pa., on Feb. 18, 1942, a daughter of the late Elmer and Edna (Price) Bidwell.
Ruth is survived by four daughters, Carol and husband, Frank Ferraro, Georgia; Sue Foley, Archbald; Christine and husband, Ryan Davies, Archbald; and Jennifer Strang, Archbald; a sister, Marilyn and husband, John Young, Clarks Summit; five grandchildren, Kathryn, Meghan, Tyler, Kyle and Hailey; and several nieces and nephews.
Services are private at the convenience of family. Interment, Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Allied Services Foundation, 100 Abington Executive Park, Clarks Summit, PA 18411.
Arrangements by the Harrison Funeral Home, 374 N. Main St., Archbald.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 1, 2020