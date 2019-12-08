|
|
Ruth S. Fitze, 98, of Lancaster, Pa., passed away on Nov. 28 at Willow Valley.
Born in Bowmanstown, Pa., on June 29, 1921, she was the youngest of three daughters of Llewellyn and Emma Bowman Steigerwalt. She graduated from Lehighton High School and received a BS from Mansfield State Teacher College. She was predeceased by her husband, Clarence J. (Klee) Fitze.
Ruth was a resident of Tunkhannock for 60 years where she and her husband were actively involved in the community. She served as a Girl Scout leader, Cub Scout den mother, board member of the Tunkhannock Public Library, and sang with her husband, Klee, in the Tunkhannock United Methodist Church choir. Ruth lived life to the fullest. She loved to travel, play bridge, bingo and mahjong, and always looked forward to an afternoon at the quarter slots. Her greatest love was her family and she always championed her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Ruth is survived by a daughter, Deborah F. Rhoads and husband, Henry (Audubon, Pa.); a son, Judd B. Fitze and wife, Dianne, (Tunkhannock); four grandchildren, Melissa Rhoads Simpson and husband, Ryan, (Vienna, Va.), Chris Fitze and wife, Sabrina, (Atlanta), Corey Fitze and wife, Alicia, (Fairfield, Conn.); and Kevin Carrillo-Rhoads and wife, Andrea, (Waltham, Mass.); four great-grandchildren, Ben, Josh and Sam Fitze, and George Bowman Simpson.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a memorial service in the Johnson Auditorium at Willow Valley North, 600 Willow Valley Square, Lancaster, on Tuesday, Dec. 10, at 11 a.m. The family will greet friends immediately following the memorial service. Interment in Sunnyside Cemetery, Tunkhannock will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Tunkhannock Public Library, the Tunkhannock United Methodist Church, the Mathias J. Brunner Educational Nursing Fund at Willow Valley, or First United Methodist Church, Lancaster. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.DeBordSnyder.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 8, 2019