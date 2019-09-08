|
Ruth Sacchetti Smith, 82, passed away Friday morning at Moses Taylor Hospital. She was surrounded by her family.
Ruth was born and raised in West Scranton, daughter of the late Angelo and Rose Scombordi Sacchetti, and was a longtime resident of Taylor. She was a member of the Primitive Methodist Church in Taylor for many years.
Ruth was an avid supporter of the Riverside Vikings PTA and spent many Friday nights working in the stands, but her real love was her family. Ruth enjoyed many years of traveling and vacationing in Maine and in Pennsylvania Dutch country. Ruth was actively involved with her grandchildren and enjoyed visiting with them often. She was a constant presence at their sporting events and the like. Ruth was well-known for her excellent cooking and was the keeper of all the family recipes. Ruth loved the holidays, especially Christmas, and enjoyed shopping and doing crafts and puzzles in her leisure time. To say she will be missed by her family is an understatement.
Ruth is survived by eight children, Rhonda Carden, of Scranton; Robert Smith, of Old Forge; Russell Smith, of Dalton; John Smith, of New Jersey; Michael Smith, of Taylor; Daniel Smith and spouse of Plains Twp.; Angelo Smith and wife, Tammy, of Scranton; and Elizabeth Kemler and husband, Art, of Taylor. She is also survived by 15 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; a brother, Angelo Sacchetti, Nevada; and many nieces and nephews.
Ruth was also preceded in death by five brothers and sisters.
A funeral service will be held Monday at 7 p.m. in Savino Traditional Funerals and Cremation Care, 157 S. Main Ave., Scranton, Carl J. Savino Jr., supervisor. Family and friends may pay their respects Monday from 4 p.m. until the time of service. Interment will be at the convenience of the family.
