Ruth Steinle McElhenny, 93, of Tunkhannock, died Sunday at Allied Hospice Center after a brief illness. Ruth was the widow of John H. McElhenny, who died in 1989.



Born July 19, 1925, in Scranton, Ruth was a daughter of the late Carl F. and Marion MacMillan Steinle. Ruth was a 1943 graduate of Central High School and was employed earlier in her life as a key punch operator with Acme Fast Freight. Ruth and John were charter members of the Lake Sheridan Cottage Association. Ruth was a member of Junior Welsh, the Eastern Star and was of the Presbyterian faith.



Ruth's family would like to thank the ICU at Regional Hospital of Scranton and Allied Hospice for their kind and compassionate care.



Surviving are Ruth's children, Elizabeth (Clyde) Harvey, Tunkhannock, with whom Ruth resided; James (Karen) McElhenny, Penn Yan, N.Y.; and John (Francine) McElhenny, Sebastian, Fla.; seven grandchildren, Lisa, Carl, Sean, Leigh Ann, Ryan, Christopher and Heather; nine-and-a-half great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson; nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her dear friends, Ann Fortuner, Marilyn Hayden and Betty Loffredo.



Ruth was also preceded in death by her son, David (Dorothy) McElhenny, in 2017; her sister, Elizabeth Barzler, in 1965; and her brother, James Steinle, in 2013.



Interment will be conducted privately at Fairview Memorial Park of Elmhurst Twp.



Arrangements by Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Homes of Scranton and Moscow.

401 Church St

Moscow , PA 18444

