Ruth Wuagon

Ruth Wuagon Obituary
Ruth Wuagon of Throop, Pa., passed away at Regional Hospital on May 26 at the age of 91.

She was born in Throop on Dec. 6, 1928, the fourth of five children, to the late Barbara and Andrew Mazak. She was preceded in death by siblings, John, Andrew and Barbara.

She raised two loving daughters, Karen Clark and Andrea Warwick, both surviving, with her late husband of 25 years, Steve Filip. She wed Joseph Wuagon in 1977, also preceding her in death, and together they provided more than 40 years of invaluable love and support to their family, as well as kindness and generosity to their friends and neighbors.

Ruth loved spending time with her family and taking long walks with friends. Her strong will, sensibility and charming wit will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by all that knew her.

Ruth is survived by her two daughters, mentioned above; son-in law, Paul Warwick; grandchildren, George Clark, Stephanie Clark, Amanda Warwick and Kevin Warwick; great-grandchildren, Cierra Clark and Nicole Clark; sister, Joan Fleury; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Gravesite services will be held on Saturday, June 6, at 11 a.m. at Union Cemetery in Peckville, officiated by the Rev. David Searing from St. Peter's Lutheran Church.

Arrangements are under care of the John F. Glinsky Funeral Home Inc., Throop.
Published in Scranton Times on June 5, 2020
