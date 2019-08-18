|
|
Ruthann R. Amico, 90, of Throop and formerly of Dickson City, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Saturday morning, Aug. 17, 2019, at Allied Skilled Nursing Facility, Scranton. She was preceded in death by her husband, Vincent Amico.
Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late John and Mary Dulin Kychik, and she was a member of St. Mary's Visitation Church, Dickson City, and its Christian Mothers Society. Ruthann was a graduate of Dickson City High School and, before retirement, she was employed in the medical records department of the Scranton State General Hospital.
Surviving are a son, Norman Nuzback, Throop; a brother, Eugene Mikoliecik, Clarks Green; nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by a brother, Robert Kychik; and a sister, Marianna Donelivitz.
The funeral will be Tuesday at 9 a.m. from the Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., 601 Dundaff St., Dickson City, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 in St. Mary's Visitation Church. Interment, St. Michael's Cemetery, Dunmore.
Friends may call Monday 6 to 8 p.m.
For directions or to leave an online condolence, visit the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 18, 2019