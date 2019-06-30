Saada Abbott of West Scranton entered her eternal rest June 28.



Born in Sebhel, Lebanon, on Nov. 20, 1925, daughter of Sousan Shbat Al-Hajj and Rashid Al-Hajj, she immigrated to the United States in 1957 and married Peter Michael Abbott on Sept. 11, 1957, at Holy Family Church in St. Paul, Minn. Peter and Saada were blessed with 29 years of marriage before Peter entered his eternal rest in 1986.



Saada assimilated into American culture as she helped her husband Peter operate a neighborhood grocery store on Ninth Avenue in West Scranton. This is where she raised her daughters, Theresa and Marie. Saada's deepest love was for God, her family and her church, St. Ann Maronite, and she clearly lived her life to honor these. Among her proudest moments were the day she became a naturalized U.S. citizen, and the days that each of her three grandchildren were born.



Saada is survived by her daughters, Theresa Abbott Bourassa and former husband, Glen, of Taylor; and Marie Abbott Bourassa and husband, Floyd, of Shamokin Dam, Pa.; grandchildren, Zachary Bourassa and Matthew Bourassa, both of Scranton; and Cleo Bourassa Tirado and husband, Luis, of Selinsgrove, Pa.; great-grandchildren, Simon and Lillian Tirado, both of Selinsgrove; stepdaughter, Ann Abbott Bryant, of Scranton; stepsons, Charles Abbott, of York, Pa.; and Jack Abbott and wife, Elaine, of Budd Lake, N.J.; a brother, Hanna Hage, of Sebhel, Lebanon; and several stepgrandchildren; nieces and nephews.



She was also predeceased by her parents and brothers, Boutros Hage, Bolous Hage and Mahsen Hage.



Saada's family would like to thank wholeheartedly the entire staff of Allied Skilled Nursing Center, especially those dedicated to both the third floor and social services for the amazing care given to Saada and her family.



Funeral services are scheduled to begin Tuesday at 9:15 a.m. from the Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton, with Divine Liturgy at 10 in St. Ann Maronite Church, Price Street and North Sumner Avenue in West Scranton, to be celebrated by Monsignor Francis J. Marini, pastor. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery.



Relatives and friends may pay their respects Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. Incense services will be held at 6:30.



Please visit the funeral home website for directions or to leave an online condolence.

Published in Scranton Times on June 30, 2019