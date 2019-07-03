ABBOTT, SAADA, West Scranton, Tuesday, Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., Scranton. Divine Liturgy, St. Ann Maronite Church, Scranton, by Monsignor Francis J. Marini, pastor. Pallbearers: Joseph Smith, Zachary, Matthew, Floyd and Glen Bourassa; and Luis Tirado. Burial, parish cemetery.



BLACK, THE REV. WILBUR, Maplewood, Friday, 11 a.m., James Wilson Funeral Home, 143 Gravity Road, Lake Ariel, by the Rev. Jeffrey Rarich. Interment, Fairview Memorial Park. Calling hours, today, 4 to 7 p.m. Condolences: jameswilsonfuneralhome.com. Contributions: Salem Community Church Memorial Fund, c/o Jane Peet, 1117 Lake Henry Road, Lake Ariel, PA 18436, or Maplewood Fire and Rescue Company, P.O. Box 527, Lake Ariel, PA 18436.



DOMINES, MATTHEW J., North Scranton, Monday, military honors by the AMVETS Honor Guard, Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., Scranton, Mass, Holy Rosary Church, Scranton, by the Rev. Cyril Edwards, pastor. Pallbearers: Matt and Paul Domines; Dan, Matt and George Hudachek and Joe Howey. Private burial, Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton.



GRZYBOWSKI, GAYLE E., Scott Twp., Tuesday, Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., Dickson City. Mass, Corpus Christi Church, Montdale, by the Rev. Michael Delaney. Pallbearers: Jarrett McElroy, Derek Gaughan, Corey Trojan, Kevin Hollenbeck and Tim and Kevin Snyder. Interment, St. Joseph's Cemetery, Scott Twp.



GUZMAN, JOSE A., Thompson, private. Arrangements: Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge.



HEALEY, SALLY ANN, Wilkes-Barre, gathering, today, 9:30 a.m., and service, 10:30. Burial, St. Mary's Cemetery. Donations: Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 100 William St., Dunmore; or First Presbyterian Church, East Main and Spring streets, Weatherly. Condolences: celebrateherlife.com.



HOYT, CAROL, Clarks Summit, private. Arrangements: Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit, PA 18411. Donations: National Epilepsy Foundation, epilepsy.com/donate. Condolences: lawrenceeyoungfuneralhome.com.



MARTIN, JEANNE, St. Mary's Villa, Elmhurst Twp., Mass, today, 10 a.m., Villa of Our Lady, 245 Meadowside Road, Mount Pocono, by the Rev. Gregory Loughney. Burial, St. Catherine's Cemetery, Moscow. Donations: St. Mary's Villa, 516 St. Mary's Villa Road, Elmhurst Twp., PA 18444 for resident activities. Arrangements: Bolock Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 6148 Paradise Valley Road, Cresco. Condolences: funeral home website.



MORGAN, KEITH SR., Scranton, today, 6 to 8 p.m., Frank M. Regan Funeral Home, 715 Linden St., Scranton.



NOBLE, MICHIYO KONDO, Tunkhannock, memorial service, Friday, 6 p.m., Northmoreland Baptist Church, 21 Ripple Brook Road, Tunkhannock (Centermoreland). Arrangements: Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc., Pikes Creek.



OSBORNE, ROBERT, Peckville, graveside service, Sunday, 1 p.m., Pine Grove Cemetery, South Sterling. Arrangements: Frey-Fetsock Funeral Home Inc., South Sterling.



PHILLIPS, ELEANOR MARION DEAK, Sundance, Wyo., and Yuma, Ariz., Tuesday, St. Michael's Orthodox Church, Jermyn, by the Very Rev. John Kowalczyk. Pallbearers: John Hockin, Wesley Jones, Daniel Jubinski, Joseph Jubinski and David Leschak. Interment, St. Michael's Orthodox Cemetery.



RIVERA, HENRY (HANK), private. Arrangements: Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Condolences: funeral home website.



RIVIELLO, LOUISE, Taylor, Mass, today, 10 a.m., Prince of Peace Parish Church, 123 W. Grace St., Old Forge, by the Rev. August Ricciardi. Calling hours, today, 9:30 to Mass. Interment, Old Forge Cemetery. Arrangements: Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea. Condolences: kiesingerfuneralservices.com.



STROK, JOSEPH JR., Greenwood section of Moosic, Tuesday, Semian Funeral Home, Taylor, by the Rev. German Ciuba. Pallbearers: Matt Lamberti, Gene Besko, Jeff White, Ted Rysz, Jody Wieckowski and Joe Giumento. Honorary pallbearers: John Condravy, Jim Albrect, Joe Matayvich, Jerry O'Malley, John Hitchock and Allan Pace. Interment, St. Michael's Orthodox Cemetery, Old Forge.



TIEL, CELINE (OPINSKY), Lake Ariel and formerly of Honesdale, Mass, today, 12:30 p.m., St. Joseph's Church, Rileyville. Interment, St. Julianna's Cemetery, Rock Lake.



VOYTKO, MILDRED "MILLIE" (FLOWERS), Old Forge, Saturday, noon, Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge, by the Rev. Peter J. Haenftling. Calling hours, 10 to services. Condolences: funeral home website.



WILBUR, GRACE (CIANNILLI), Swoyersville, formerly West Pittston, today, 1 p.m., Mount Olivet Cemetery Chapel, 612 Mount Olivet Road, Wyoming, with burial to follow. Arrangements: Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge.

Published in Scranton Times on July 3, 2019