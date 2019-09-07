|
Sally Ann Soltis, 74, of Union Dale, died unexpectedly Wednesday morning at Gracious Living Estates, Montrose.
Born Jan. 3, 1945, in Rome, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late John and Helen Salansky Soltis.
Sally attended South Gibson school. Throughout her life, she did amazing crafts, including bead necklaces, painting pictures and crocheting. She loved music, three colored cats and riding her four-wheeler. She had a fantastic memory; she would remember everyone's names, dates of birth and the names of their children. Sally had a genuine love of everyone and everyone loved her. She especially enjoyed planting evergreen trees on the family farm. She also made it her mission to eliminate the invasive species of multi-floral roses. She was lovingly known as "the Ambassador of East Mountain." Sally loved the Lord and prayed each day for her family and many friends.
She is also survived by a sister, Jean Kneiss and husband, Peter, of Slingerlands, N.Y.; two nephews, Aaron Kneiss and wife, Nancy, of Winchester, Mass.; and Ryan Kneiss and wife, Natasha, of Athens, Greece; six great-nieces and great-nephews, Mark, Alex, Eric, Chloe, Isaac and Sonia Kneiss; and many cousins.
A celebration of Sally's life will be Sunday at 5 p.m. from the South Gibson United Methodist Church, 2839 state Route 2067, South Gibson, with Pastor Margie McCarty officiating.
A viewing will be held Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. at Shifler-Parise Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 18 Airport Road, Clifford.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the National Forest Foundation, Building 27, Suite 3, Fort Missoula Road, Missoula, MT 59804, or www.nationalforests.org.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 7, 2019