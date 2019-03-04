Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sally E. Robertson. View Sign

Sally E. Robertson, South Scranton, died Saturday after a brief illness. Her husband of 61 years is John "Fritz" Robertson.



Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Carl and Elizabeth Kethel Petry. A graduate of Scranton Technical High School, class of 1952, she was employed for more than 25 years with Trane Inc. before retirement.



Also surviving are sons, John Robertson, Scranton; and Jeff Robertson and wife, Rosemary, Scranton; and granddaughter, Jenna Robertson, who was the love of her grandmother's life.



She was also preceded in death by sisters, Beverly Kolich and Caryle Petry.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday at 11 a.m. in Holy Name of Jesus Church, 1414 E. Elm St., Scranton. Interment, Dunmore Cemetery.



Friends and family may pay their respects Tuesday from 10 until Mass time, at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John Neumann Parish, 633 Orchard St., Scranton, PA 18505; or to the St. Thomas More Church, 116 Theodore St., Scranton, PA 18508.



Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of the Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton.



