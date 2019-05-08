Sally Engfer

Service Information
Mcgoff-Hughes Funeral Home
1401 Capouse Ave
Scranton, PA
18509
(570)-343-3660
Obituary
Sally Engfer, Scranton, died Jan. 8 at Mountain View Care Center. She was preceded in death by her husband, George Engfer, who died in 2000.

Born in Mount Vernon, N.Y., daughter of the late Anthony and Anna Colligan Duffy, she was a member of St. Paul's Church and a graduate of St. Paul's High School. Before retirement, she was employed by Paul Weiss Law Firm in Manhattan. Sally was very proud to be a legal secretary and greatly enjoyed her job.

Surviving are a nephew, Edward Duffy; and niece, Mary Ann Duffy, both of Kendall Park, N.J.

She was also preceded in death by two brothers, John J. Duffy and Gerard Duffy; sister, Joan Duffy; and a niece, Jean Duffy Lewis.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday at 10 a.m. in St. Paul's Church, Penn Avenue. Interment, private, at Cathedral Cemetery.

Arrangements by McGoff-Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1401 Capouse Ave., Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on May 8, 2019
