Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home
1030 N Main Ave
Scranton, PA 18508
(570) 344-6512
Sally J. Sherman

Sally J. Sherman Obituary
Sally J. Sherman of Scranton passed away Thursday at Geisinger Community Medical Center after an illness.

She was born in Scranton, daughter of the late Alfred and Emily Marsh Sherman. She was a graduate of West Scranton High School.

Before her illness, she was employed for more than 30 years in the housekeeping department at the Riverside Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Taylor. She was previously employed in the local garment industry.

Sally was a loving sister to her siblings, and a loving and devoted aunt to her many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews; she was loved and will be missed by all who knew her.

Surviving are two sisters, Trudy Cleaver, Wisconsin; and Emily Bird and husband, Leonard III, with whom she resided; three brothers, Al Sherman and wife, Joanie; twin brothers, Dave Sherman and wife, Ann; and Donnie Sherman and wife, Barbara; several nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted and are under the care and direction of the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., Scranton.

Please visit the funeral home website for information or to send an online condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 13, 2020
