Sally Matteo, Scranton, died Tuesday at Allied Hospice.

Born in Scranton, daughter of the late Thomas and Sally McGuire Welby, she was a graduate of St. Ann's High School and a member of St. Ann's Basilica Parish.

Surviving are a daughter, Mary Ellen King, Arlington, Va.; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by three brothers, Cornelius (Bud), James and Robert Welby; and son-in-law, Thomas King.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday at 10 a.m. in St. Ann's Basilica. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton.

Friends may call Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann's St. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your .


