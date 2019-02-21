Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sally Ozark. View Sign

Sally Ozark, 62, Duryea, died Monday at Regional Hospital of Scranton.



Born in Dupont, on Feb. 21, 1956, the daughter of the late Frank and Mary (Kuna) Ozark, she was a graduate of Pittston Area High School class of 1974. As a teenager, she was the first female newspaper carrier for the Wilkes-Barre Times-Leader newspaper. Sally was employed by Schott Optical, Duryea, with over 44 years of employment. Sally was a very active volunteer for Tracey's Hope, Hospice Care and animal rescue. She was instrumental in starting the hospice program and provided her home as a foster home for many dying and elderly pets. She was a member of the Tracey's Hope Animal Rights Team and worked undercover to bring many animal abusers to justice, working with the Moosic Police Department and the Lackawanna County district attorney's office, saving the lives of many animals that had been abused.



She was an avid sports fan and enjoyed playing locally with several softball and bowling teams. She was a loving daughter, sister, aunt and friend, and she will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.



Sally's family would like to thank the physicians and nursing staff, especially Lena and Ray of the ICU unit at Regional Hospital of Scranton, for their kindness, compassion and excellent care.



She is survived by her siblings, Antoinette Ozark, Duryea; Frank Jr. and his wife, Ann, Endicott, N.Y.; Marlene Ozark, Allentown; Stephen, Pittston Twp.; John and his wife, Kelly, Pittston Twp.; and Mark, Pittston Twp. Also surviving are her nieces, Adrienne and her husband, Dan Reed; Sarah Ozark and her nephew, John Ozark Jr.; her aunt and uncle, Charlotte and Dan Nyzio, Trumbull, Conn.; many cousins and friends; and she will be sadly missed by her dogs, Bella, Mimi and Reagan.



Funeral services will be held on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. from Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 at Queen of the Apostles Parish Church, 715 Hawthorne St., Avoca, with the Rev. Phillip Sladicka officiating, and the Rev. Joseph Kearney as co-officiant.



Friends may call on Friday evening from 5 to 8. Interment will be held at SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Avoca.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Tracey's Hope Hospice and Animal Rescue, 113 Foote Ave., Duryea, PA 18642.



