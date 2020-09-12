Home

Sally Pierson Cramer McMahon

On Sept. 3, 2020, Sally Cramer McMahon passed away at the age of 75.

Sally was born on May 24, 1945 to John and Dorothy Cramer in Carbondale, Pa.

She graduated from Keystone Junior College in 1966 and throughout her working career was an administrative assistant for various companies when not enjoying a focus on being a mother. She ended her career working for Lovell America in Columbia, Md., until her retirement in 2010 when she moved to Crystal Lake outside Carbondale, Pa. Her last couple of years, she lived with her son, Brian, in Nottingham, Md.

Sally was married to Kevin McMahon from 1973 to 1994 and during this union they had their two sons, Kevin Michael and Brian John, and lovingly raised them in Columbia, Md.

Sally enjoyed reading in the sun, chocolate, a large soda at the movie theater, writing letters to lifelong friends, risking quarters at a slot machine, swimming at Crystal Lake, and sharing laughter with her family and friends. She was known by all those that loved her as a generous spirit, unintentionally hilarious and owner of a bountiful open heart.

Sally is survived by her son, Brian Holcomb McMahon; her son-in-law, Nicholas Holcomb McMahon; her twin sister, Susan Schreiber and her husband, Robert Schreiber; her brother-in-law, Thomas Hayes; her stepbrother, William Bush; and her numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Dorothy Cramer; her son, Kevin McMahon; her brother, Michael Cramer; and her sister, Gretchen Hayes.

During this time when large gatherings are restricted, Sally's family will hold a small, private memorial in Pennsylvania. When gatherings are again safe, her family plans to have a larger celebration of life with family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, as Sally was a breast cancer survivor for over 30 years, donations may be made in Sally's memory to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (www.bcrf.org).


