Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sally "Hari" Rosser. View Sign

Sally "Hari" Rosser, 83, Scranton, died Wednesday at Moses Taylor Hospital. She was the widow of Richard Rosser Sr., who died Jan. 17.



Born in Scranton, daughter of the late James and Priscilla Evans Holman, she was a graduate of West Scranton High School and employed by Prudential until retirement.



A gifted athlete who was offered a scholarship to Penn State University, and also a tryout with the Kalamazoo Lassies, of the famed, "League of Their Own," she was also an outstanding bowler. Sally was an avid Duke basketball, New York Yankees and Giants fan, who loved watching her children and grandchildren's sporting events. As a cofounder of the St. Ann's Youth Basketball League, she spent numerous hours coaching and running the program. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be deeply missed.



The family would like to thank the nursing staff of Moses Taylor ICU, especially Lex and Jamie, for their outstanding care and kindness.



Surviving are two daughters, Linda Smith and husband, Rick, Scranton; and Karen Cole and husband, D.J., Tunkhannock; son, Rick Rosser and wife, Rose, Scranton; six grandchildren, Ricky Rosser and wife, Kristen; Kait Ruttera and husband, Anthony; C.J. Rosser and fiancée, Karina Verespy; Kelsey Grason and husband, Tim; and Trae and Evan Cole; great-grandson, Dorian Richard Grason; brother, Jim Holman; sister, Dorothy Connor and husband, Tony; sisters-in-law, Bonnie McGrath and Jan Rosser; nieces and nephews; and her dog, Snickers.



She was also preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Eileen Holman; brother-in-law, Fritz McGrath; and best friend, Joan Reim.



A memorial service will be held Friday at 10 a.m. in the Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann St., Scranton. Interment, Washburn Street Cemetery, Scranton.



Friends may call Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m.

Sally "Hari" Rosser, 83, Scranton, died Wednesday at Moses Taylor Hospital. She was the widow of Richard Rosser Sr., who died Jan. 17.Born in Scranton, daughter of the late James and Priscilla Evans Holman, she was a graduate of West Scranton High School and employed by Prudential until retirement.A gifted athlete who was offered a scholarship to Penn State University, and also a tryout with the Kalamazoo Lassies, of the famed, "League of Their Own," she was also an outstanding bowler. Sally was an avid Duke basketball, New York Yankees and Giants fan, who loved watching her children and grandchildren's sporting events. As a cofounder of the St. Ann's Youth Basketball League, she spent numerous hours coaching and running the program. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be deeply missed.The family would like to thank the nursing staff of Moses Taylor ICU, especially Lex and Jamie, for their outstanding care and kindness.Surviving are two daughters, Linda Smith and husband, Rick, Scranton; and Karen Cole and husband, D.J., Tunkhannock; son, Rick Rosser and wife, Rose, Scranton; six grandchildren, Ricky Rosser and wife, Kristen; Kait Ruttera and husband, Anthony; C.J. Rosser and fiancée, Karina Verespy; Kelsey Grason and husband, Tim; and Trae and Evan Cole; great-grandson, Dorian Richard Grason; brother, Jim Holman; sister, Dorothy Connor and husband, Tony; sisters-in-law, Bonnie McGrath and Jan Rosser; nieces and nephews; and her dog, Snickers.She was also preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Eileen Holman; brother-in-law, Fritz McGrath; and best friend, Joan Reim.A memorial service will be held Friday at 10 a.m. in the Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann St., Scranton. Interment, Washburn Street Cemetery, Scranton.Friends may call Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Scranton Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close